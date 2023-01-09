BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game

LeBron James has been ruled out for Monday's game.

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Monday evening.

However, they will be without their best player LeBron James, who has now been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

James had originally been probable, then he was downgraded to questionable and now he is officially out.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) ruled out Monday."

The four-time NBA Champion has scored 37+ points in three out of his last four games and is averaging 29.1 points per contest on 51.0% shooting from the field.

He is in his 20th season in the league (fifth playing for the Lakers) and turned 38 last month.

Yet, he is still arguably one of the ten best players in the world.

The Lakers will look to keep their (five-game) winning streak alive without James in the starting lineup.

They come into the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference but are only a half-game out of the eighth seed.

Through 40 games, the Lakers are 19-21, and they are 6-4 in their last ten.

Earlier this season, they beat the Nuggets 126-108 at home, and James had 30 points and nine rebounds.

The Nuggets are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the west with a 26-13 record in 39 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Lakers are 9-13, while the Nuggets have gone 16-3 at home.