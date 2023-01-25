BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status For Nuggets-Pelicans Game

According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, Nikola Jokic is available for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are in Louisiana to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nikola Jokic has missed the last two games, but according to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, he will return to the starting lineup against the Pelicans.

Via Singer: "Nikola Jokic is available tonight, I’m told."

The two-time MVP is in the middle of another outstanding season and comes into the night with averages of 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 41 games.

He is also shooting 62.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.

The Nuggets are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 33-14 record in 47 games.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and have gone 11-10 in 21 games on the road away from Denver, Colorado.

As long as the Nuggets can stay healthy, they should be seen as a team who can compete for the 2023 NBA Finals.

In addition, Jokic could possibly win his third MVP Award in a row if the Nuggets continue to play at this level.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-21 record in 47 games.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

However, they remain without former All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

At home, the Pelicans are an outstanding 17-6 in the 23 games that they have hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana.