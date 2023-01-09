BREAKING: Woj Reports New Kevin Durant Injury Update

On Sunday night, 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant left the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat in the third quarter with a knee injury (he did not return).

On Monday, the Nets revealed his injury diagnosis and said that he would be reevaluated in two weeks.

Nets: "Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred during the third quarter of last night’s game at Miami. Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks."

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has now reported that Durant is expected to miss one month.

Via ESPN's Article: "Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is expected to be sidelined for approximately a month, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday."

The former second-overall pick is in the middle of a fantastic season with averages of 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest on 55.9% shooting from the field.

In addition, the Nets have been the hottest team in the NBA over the last few weeks, and have won 13 out of their last 14 games.

Right now, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-13 record in 40 games.

Durant is in his third season playing for the Nets and has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

He is a two-time NBA Champion and was the 2014 MVP of the league during the regular season.

The Nets will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in New York.