BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Timeline Announced By Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have provided an update on Zion Williamson.

On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans lost 120-111 to the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

However, the bigger concern was the fact that 2021 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson left early with an injury.

He exited the game with 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists on 10/12 shooting in 28 minutes of playing time.

On Tuesday evening, the Pelicans have provided an update on their star player.

Pelicans: "Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks."

The news is unfortunate as the former Duke star is in the middle of an outstanding season.

He is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 29 games.

Last season, Williamson missed the entire year, and the Pelicans were still able to make the NBA Playoffs and take the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

Right now, they are third seed in the Western Conference with a 23-14 record in 37 games.

They are a half-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed, and one game behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and when he has been on the floor he has been a superstar.

That said, he has consistently dealt with injuries, and has only played 114 regular season games in his career.

The Pelicans will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Houston Rockets.