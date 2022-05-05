Skip to main content

Here's What Ben Simmons Posted To Instagram After Back Surgery

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons got back surgery on Thursday, and he posted a photo to Instagram after the procedure. Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets this season. The Nets were swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Ben Simmons would get surgery on his back on Thursday.  

The three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the middle of the season, but did not appear in an NBA game this year.  

After the surgery on Thursday, the former LSU star posted a photo to his Instagram. 

"Surgery went well thank you for the well wishes," Simmons wrote in the caption of the photo. 

The Nets had an extremely disappointing season as they began the year with a big-three of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.  

Harden was traded to the 76ers in the deal for Simmons, and Irving and Durant got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

The Celtics are a legitimate contender with stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but much more is expected out of Durant and Irving. 

They will head into a very intriguing offseason as the health of Simmons is still in question after the surgery, and the future of head coach Steve Nash could be something to monitor. 

In addition, they will need to find players to help better shape the roster around their stars. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Ben Simmons Posted To Instagram After Back Surgery

By Ben Stinar22 seconds ago
USATSI_17358078_168388303_lowres
News

What? Former NBA All-Star Said Something About Steph Curry You Won't Believe

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17416723_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Offseason Trade Ideas Involving All-Stars Fans Around NBA Want To See

By Brett Siegel27 minutes ago
USATSI_17962523_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's VIRAL Quote After Game 2

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_18100135_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Luka Doncic Said After Losing Game 2

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17637140_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Current Injury Report For Game 3

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_18206378_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Mavericks-Suns Game 2 On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18178113_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Star Player SUSPENDED For Grizzlies-Warriors Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16238247_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Thursday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago