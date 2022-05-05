Here's What Ben Simmons Posted To Instagram After Back Surgery

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons got back surgery on Thursday, and he posted a photo to Instagram after the procedure. Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets this season. The Nets were swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Ben Simmons would get surgery on his back on Thursday.

The three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the middle of the season, but did not appear in an NBA game this year.

After the surgery on Thursday, the former LSU star posted a photo to his Instagram.

"Surgery went well thank you for the well wishes," Simmons wrote in the caption of the photo.

The Nets had an extremely disappointing season as they began the year with a big-three of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Harden was traded to the 76ers in the deal for Simmons, and Irving and Durant got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are a legitimate contender with stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but much more is expected out of Durant and Irving.

They will head into a very intriguing offseason as the health of Simmons is still in question after the surgery, and the future of head coach Steve Nash could be something to monitor.

In addition, they will need to find players to help better shape the roster around their stars.

