Celtics Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have updated their injury report as of 12:30 Eastern Time for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Golden State Warriors have a 3-2 lead over the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.    

For the game, they have updated their injury report as of 12:30 Eastern Time.  

NBA's official injury report 

The only player on the injury report is Robert Williams III, who is questionable with a knee injury.  

The team's leading shot blocker has been on the injury report for every single game of the Finals, but he has yet to miss a game. 

The Celtics trail the Warriors 3-2 in the series, so they will need to win on Thursday night to force a Game 7 back in California at the Chase Center on Sunday night. 

