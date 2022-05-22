Jimmy Butler INJURY UPDATE

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reported an injury update on Jimmy Butler. The star guard left Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Boston Celts and Miami Heat played Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night in Boston, and the Heat won the game by a score of 109-103.

During the game, Butler left with a knee injury at halftime and did not return for the remainder of the night.

After the game, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reported an update on the All-Star shooting guard.

Haynes' tweet said: "Jimmy Butler’s knee injury isn’t being considered serious and there’s a strong possibility it doesn’t cause him to miss a game, league sources tell @YahooSports, NBAonTNT."

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Heat.

The first two games of the series were played in Florida, and they split the two games.

The Heat won Game 1, and then the Celtics blew out the Heat by 25-points in Game 2.

Game 4 will be a big one for the Celtics to avoid going into a 3-1 hole before going back to Florida for Game 5.

