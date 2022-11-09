Skip to main content
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Hornets Game

Damian Lillard is listed as probable (as of 5:30 Eastern Time) for Wednesday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets.
On Wednesday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers are in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets.  

For the game, their best player Damian Lillard is on the injury report listed as probable (calf). 

Lillard had missed four games in a row before returning on Monday night against the Miami Heat. 

In his return, the superstar guard had 19 points, three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes of playing time.  

Due to the fact that he is listed as probable, he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

On the season, he is averaging 29.0 points per contest, and has scored 41 points in two different games. 

The Trail Blazers are off to a very good start to the 2022-23 season with a 7-3 record in their first ten contests. 

They are currently tied for the third seed in the Western Conference, and have a 4-1 record in the five games that they have played on the road so far. 

In their last game, Josh Hart hit a buzzer beater to give them a 113-110 win over the Heat on the road in Florida. 

