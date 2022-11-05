De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Magic Game

The Sacramento Kings are in Florida on Saturday to take on the Orlando Magic.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the game.

De'Aaron Fox, who missed the last game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, is listed as questionable for Saturday.

Underdog NBA: "De'Aaron Fox (knee) listed questionable for Saturday."

The former Kentucky star got injured in their win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

On Nov. 1, the Kings provided an update on Fox.

Kings PR: "De’Aaron Fox underwent an MRI of the right knee which revealed a bone bruise and no other structural damage. He sustained the injury in the 2nd quarter of the Kings win at Charlotte on Monday night. Fox is listed as OUT at Miami. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

The fact that he is already listed as questionable is a good sign.

Fox had gotten off to a fantastic start to the season averaging 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 54.8% from the field.

This is his sixth season in the NBA, and while he has never made an All-Star Game, he is still one of the most exciting guards in the league.

He has averaged at least 21.1 points per contest over the last three seasons.

The Kings come into Saturday night with a 2-5 record in their first seven games.

They had started out 0-4 but then won two games in a row before losing to the Heat on the road.