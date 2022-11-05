De'Aaron Fox's Updated Injury Status For Kings-Magic Game

On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Kings are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic, and for the game, they will have one of their best players back in action.

De'Aaron Fox, who missed Wednesday's loss to the Miami Heat, has been upgraded to available for Saturday.

Underdog NBA: "De'Aaron Fox (knee) available to play Saturday."

This is excellent news for the Kings because he had been off to a sensational start to the season before getting injured in Monday's win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The former Kentucky star is averaging a very impressive 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in the six games that he has played in.

He is one of the most exciting guards in the league and is arguably the best player on the Kings.

After starting out the season 0-4, the Kings had won two games in a row to improve to 2-4.

However, they lost their last game, so they come into the evening with a 2-5 record.

They are 1-3 at home and 1-2 on the road.

This will be a good chance for them to get back into the win column because the Magic have also started out the season slow.

They are 2-7 in their first nine games but are coming off a win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening.

2022 first-overall pick Paolo Banchero has looked outstanding in his first nine games as a pro.

The former Duke star is averaging 21.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest.