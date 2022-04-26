Devin Booker's Injury Status For Game 5
The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have been having one of the most entertaining first-round playoff series in the entire NBA so far.
The series between the top seed and the bottom seed was not expected to have this much excitement.
However, a young Pelicans team has stepped up in every single way possible, and they have the series tied up at 2-2 heading into Arizona for Tuesday's Game 5.
For the game, the Suns will remain without All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Booker is the team's best offensive weapon, so his absence has opened the door for a gritty Pelicans team to give them a real shot to win the series.
Even if the Pelicans lose Game 5 on the road, they will head back to Smoothie King Center for Game 6 in New Orleans with a chance to force a Game 7.
Now, if they win Game 5 on the road on Tuesday evening, that could spell huge trouble for the Suns having to go back to New Orleans for an elimination game without Booker.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.