Devin Booker's Injury Status For Game 5

Devin Booker remains ruled out for the Phoenix Suns as they host the New Orleans Pelicans for Game 5 of their first-round series on Tuesday evening.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have been having one of the most entertaining first-round playoff series in the entire NBA so far.

The series between the top seed and the bottom seed was not expected to have this much excitement.

However, a young Pelicans team has stepped up in every single way possible, and they have the series tied up at 2-2 heading into Arizona for Tuesday's Game 5.

For the game, the Suns will remain without All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

NBA's official injury report

Booker is the team's best offensive weapon, so his absence has opened the door for a gritty Pelicans team to give them a real shot to win the series.

Even if the Pelicans lose Game 5 on the road, they will head back to Smoothie King Center for Game 6 in New Orleans with a chance to force a Game 7.

Now, if they win Game 5 on the road on Tuesday evening, that could spell huge trouble for the Suns having to go back to New Orleans for an elimination game without Booker.

