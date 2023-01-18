Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Tennessee to face off with the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, they will be without their best player for the contest, as Donovan Mitchell is has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (groin) listed out Wednesday."

The three-time NBA All-Star got injured during Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans (the Cavs won 113-103).

He is in his first season with the Cavs and is averaging 28.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting an outstanding 48.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.

Mitchell never missed the NBA Playoffs in his first five seasons in the NBA (all with the Utah Jazz), while the Cavs haven't made the playoffs since 2018.

That said, they look like they will end the drought in 2023, as they come into the night tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Through 45 games, the Cavs are 28-17, and they are 6-4 in their last ten games.

However, on the road, they have struggled, going just 9-13 in 22 games away from Ohio (they are 19-4 at home).

The Grizzlies come into the matchup as the hottest team in the NBA (they are currently on a ten-game winning streak).

They are 30-13 in 43 games, which has them a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

At home, the Grizzlies are an outstanding 19-3 in 22 games hosted in Tennessee.