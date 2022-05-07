Skip to main content

Draymond Green's Injury Status For Game 3

Draymond Green is not on the injury report for Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies in California on Saturday night.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in San Francisco, California. 

For the game, they will have their All-Star forward Draymond Green available. 

The three-time NBA Champion injured his eye in the middle of Game 2, but returned to action and will start in Game 3.

So far, the series has been an absolute thriller as the Warriors took the first game (Ja Morant missed a shot for the win at the buzzer), and then the Grizzlies battled back in Game 2 to win by a score of 106-101. 

In the first game, Green also got ejected for a questionable flagrant 2 foul call. 

The young Grizzlies are proving that they will put up a fight against a veteran led Warriors team that has won three NBA Championships in the last seven seasons. 

This is the first time in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors. 

