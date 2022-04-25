Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Game 5
The Toronto Raptors are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening, and they will be without one of their best players for the game.
All-Star Fred VanVleet, who got injured last game and did not return, has been ruled out for Monday's Game 5 contest.
VanVleet joins a list of stars that have missed time during the postseason this year; Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Luka Doncic have all missed multiple games.
The Raptors are in a 3-1 hole, and after surviving elimination in their last game, and they might be out of gas to save themselves without VanVleet running the offense.
A win for the 76ers on Monday will advance them to the second-round and end the season of the Raptors.
No team has advanced to the second-round yet, so the 76ers would have a chance to be the first and get rest for their veteran team while everyone else finishes out the first-round.
The Golden State Warriros had a chance to sweep the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets forced a Game 5.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.