Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Game 5

Fred VanVleet has been ruled out for Game 5 between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening in Pennsylvania.

The Toronto Raptors are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening, and they will be without one of their best players for the game.

All-Star Fred VanVleet, who got injured last game and did not return, has been ruled out for Monday's Game 5 contest.

VanVleet joins a list of stars that have missed time during the postseason this year; Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Luka Doncic have all missed multiple games.

The Raptors are in a 3-1 hole, and after surviving elimination in their last game, and they might be out of gas to save themselves without VanVleet running the offense.

A win for the 76ers on Monday will advance them to the second-round and end the season of the Raptors.

No team has advanced to the second-round yet, so the 76ers would have a chance to be the first and get rest for their veteran team while everyone else finishes out the first-round.

The Golden State Warriros had a chance to sweep the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, but Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets forced a Game 5.

