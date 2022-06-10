Viral Video Of James Wiseman Before Game 4
A video of James Wiseman on the court is going viral before Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at the TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors trail the Boston Celtics 2-1 in the series.
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will play Game 4 of the NBA Finals on the road in Boston against the Celtics.
Before the game, Tomar Azarly posted a video of James Wiseman on the court, and the clip is going viral on Twitter.
Wiseman has not played in a game this season, and he was ruled out for the year back in March.
In 2020, he was selected with the second overall pick in the draft.
The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series after they beat the Warriors 116-100 in Boston on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden.
The Warriors picked Wiseman one pick before the Charlotte Hornets took LaMelo Ball, who was an All-Star this season.
