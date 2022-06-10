Viral Video Of James Wiseman Before Game 4

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will play Game 4 of the NBA Finals on the road in Boston against the Celtics.

Before the game, Tomar Azarly posted a video of James Wiseman on the court, and the clip is going viral on Twitter.

Wiseman has not played in a game this season, and he was ruled out for the year back in March.

In 2020, he was selected with the second overall pick in the draft.

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series after they beat the Warriors 116-100 in Boston on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden.

The Warriors picked Wiseman one pick before the Charlotte Hornets took LaMelo Ball, who was an All-Star this season.

