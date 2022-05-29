Eastern Conference Finals: Latest Injury Reports For Game 7

Skip to main content

Eastern Conference Finals: GAME 7 LATEST INJURY REPORTS

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will take place on Sunday evening. The two teams have updated their injury reports as of 6:30 Eastern Time.

Many players still remain on the injury report as questionable, so the final injury reports will have a huge impact on the game.  

The two teams have each carried momentum at different points in the series as the Heat had a 2-1 lead and the Celtics had a 3-2 lead.  

Now, they are both locked up at 3-3, and the winner will head to the NBA Finals to take on the Golden State Warriros for the title. 

If the Heat win, they will be headed to the Finals for the second time in four seasons. 

Jimmy Butler joined the franchise in the summer of 2019, and they have been to the playoffs every single year. 

