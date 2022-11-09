Giannis Antetokounmpo's Updated Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder Game

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, but for the game they will be without their best player.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out (knee) for the contest after originally being listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed out Wednesday."

Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game against the Thunder and then returned Monday against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks had been a perfect 9-0 to start the season, but they lost to the Hawks, which dropped them to 9-1 in their first ten games.

They are still currently the best team in the league, and Antetokounmpo has been one of the top three players to start the season.

The two-time MVP is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

On Saturday, they beat the Thunder by a score of 108-94 without Antetokounmpo.

Brook Lopez had 25 points, and Bobby Portis had 21 rebounds, so their role players stepped up in a big way.

Both Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton, who have missed the first ten games of the season, remain ruled out for Wednesday.

Therefore, the incredible start to the season is even more impressive when considering they've played without those two players.

As for Thunder, they are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 30.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

They come into the game with a 4-7 record in their first 11 games but are in the middle of a three-game losing streak after starting out the year 4-3.