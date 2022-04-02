Skip to main content
Gordon Hayward's Status For Hornets-76ers Game

Gordon Hayward's Status For Hornets-76ers Game

Gordon Hayward is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Gordon Hayward is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Charlotte Hornets are in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Saturday afternoon, and for the game they will likely have one of their best players back in action. 

Former All-Star Gordon Hayward has been listed as probable for the contest, and his status for the afternoon can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Hayward has not played in a game since February 7. 

The Hornets enter the day as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-37 record in the 77 games that they have played. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17875355_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Gordon Hayward's Status For Hornets-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18005914_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17645446_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Fans Will Love What This Player Tweeted

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_17263901_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Injury Update On Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_18005495_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jaxson Hayes' Flagrant Foul On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_18005406_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Suns

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_17626146_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_17811802_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Shocking Viral Quote After The Nets Lost To The Bucks

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago