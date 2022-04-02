Gordon Hayward's Status For Hornets-76ers Game

The Charlotte Hornets are in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Saturday afternoon, and for the game they will likely have one of their best players back in action.

Former All-Star Gordon Hayward has been listed as probable for the contest, and his status for the afternoon can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Hayward has not played in a game since February 7.

The Hornets enter the day as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-37 record in the 77 games that they have played.

