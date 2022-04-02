Gordon Hayward's Status For Hornets-76ers Game
Gordon Hayward is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Charlotte Hornets are in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Saturday afternoon, and for the game they will likely have one of their best players back in action.
Former All-Star Gordon Hayward has been listed as probable for the contest, and his status for the afternoon can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Hayward has not played in a game since February 7.
The Hornets enter the day as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-37 record in the 77 games that they have played.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.