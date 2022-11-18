Skip to main content

Hornets And Cavs Injury Reports

The Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time.
On Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio. 

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time. 

The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin and Mark Williams.  

Meanwhile, Dennis Smith Jr. is doubtful and Gordon Hayward is questionable. 

Ball had missed the first 13 games of the season, and then returned in the previous three games. 

However, he stepped on a fan's foot in their most recent game on Wednesday evening, and hurt his ankle once again. 

As for the Cavs, they will be without Ricky Rubio and Dylan Windler. 

Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable, and Dean Wade is doubtful. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Hornets come into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA. 

They are 4-12 in their first 16 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

After starting out the season 3-3, they have lost nine of their last ten games, and continue to deal with injuries to key players.

As for the Cavs, they are 8-6 in their first 14 games, but one of the coldest teams in the NBA. 

They had been on an eight-game winning streak, but have now lost five straight games.

Over the offseason, they acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz, and the three-time NBA All-Star has been sensational with averages of 30.9 points and 5.8 assists per contest on 50.2% shooting from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range. 

