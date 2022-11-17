Skip to main content

The Latest Update On LaMelo Ball's Injury

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball got injured in Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers and has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LaMelo Ball was an All-Star during his second season in the NBA, but the former third-overall pick missed the first 13 games (due to an ankle injury) for the Charlotte Hornets to start the 2022-23 season. 

However, he returned and played in their last three games, averaging 19.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest. 

Unfortunately, he got injured at the end of Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers when he stepped on a fan's foot and hurt his ankle. 

On Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press relayed an injury update on the 21-year-old.

Reed: "Hornets PG LaMelo Ball had an x-ray on his ankle after the game last night and it was negative. He will not play Friday night at Cleveland and it's unclear at this point how long he will be out. Last time he missed 13 games."

This is tough news for the Hornets, who had just gotten their best player back in the lineup. 

They started out the season a respectable 3-3 in their first six games but then went on an eight-game losing streak. 

Currently, they have lost nine of their last ten games and are 4-12 in their first 16 games.  

Last season, Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest and they lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks.

Therefore, making the NBA Playoffs was already going to be hard with Ball, but in the games that he has missed, they have looked like arguably the worst team in the league.

Before getting injured against the Pacers, Ball played 37 minutes and had 26 points, one rebound, six assists and two steals. 

The Hornets lost 125-113. 

More on the Charlotte Hornets can be read here 

USATSI_17426630_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Latest Update On LaMelo Ball's Injury

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19448732_168388303_lowres
News

Video Of Steph Curry Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19382976_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Instagram Post After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10126534_168388303_lowres
News

Recent Top-5 NBA Draft Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19348487_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What J.B. Bickerstaff Said After The Cavs Lost Their 5th Straight Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19448602_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jalen Brunson Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19448658_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18060292_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Paul George's Injury Status For Pistons-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18583095_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Keegan Murray's Injury Status For Spurs-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar