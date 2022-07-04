Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice.

Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."

Wiseman was the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he had his rookie season come to an end early due to a torn meniscus.

He then did not play in a game at all for the Warriors this past season.

The news that he went through a contact practice is a positive sign.

The Warriors won the NBA Championship this season, which was their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Wiseman has yet to play in the playoffs.

On Sunday, Wiseman played a full contact 5-on-5, according to summer league coach Seth Cooper.

