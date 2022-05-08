Ja Morant's Injury Status In Game 3

Ja Morant exited Game 3 (between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors) with an injury.

The Golden State Warriros are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in California for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday evening and the game has been a total blowout.

During the fourth quarter, All-Star point guard Ja Morant exited with an injury and has gone to the locker room.

The game is out of reach to make a comeback, but the concern will now turn to his status going forward the rest of the series.

The series is tied up at 1-1, so after the game ends the Warriors will take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The first two games in Memphis had been very close, so this is the first game that was not competitive in the second half.

This is the first season that the Warriros have made the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Prior to the drought, they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships in that span.

As for the Grizzlies, they are young, but made it the playoffs last year and finished this season as the second best team in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball