BREAKING: Ja Morant's Injury Status In Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game

Ja Morant exited Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 on Tuesday night in Tennessee, and Ja Morant has left the game with a leg injury.   

The Grizzlies lost the first game of the series on Saturday afternoon, so they will try to avoid falling down in an 0-2 hole heading to Minnesota for the next two contests.  

The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are the seventh seed. 

