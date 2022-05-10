Skip to main content

Ja Morant's Game 4 Status Has Been Revealed

Ja Morant has been ruled out for Game 4 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriros for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night.  

Unfortunately, they will be without their best player for the game.  

All-Star guard Ja Morant has been ruled out due to a knee injury (he got injured in Game 3 and did not return).  

The Warriors currently lead the series 2-1 after crushing the Grizzlies by a score of 142-112 on Saturday night.   

The game was the first one that was not close in the series, because the first two games in Memphis had been decided by five points or less.  

The Grizzlies will need to win Game 4, or they will fall into the dreaded 3-1 hole, which means that even if they win Game 5 at home, they will have to play an elimination game at Chase Center in Game 6. 

In the 25 games that they played without Morant, they went an impressive 20-5 in the regular season. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_17426732_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Game 4 Status Has Been Revealed

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_18081843_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Massive News About Steve Kerr Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_18198731_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Strange Answer From Grizzlies' Coach About Ja Morant's Injury

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_18197259_168388303_lowres
News

POSTER: Watch Jayson Tatum Throw Down A Massive Dunk In Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18217657_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18232857_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 5 In Miami

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18231335_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18185841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Latest Status Of Ja Morant For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18196625_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Big Update To Warriors Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago