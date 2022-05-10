Ja Morant's Game 4 Status Has Been Revealed
The Memphis Grizzlies are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriros for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night.
Unfortunately, they will be without their best player for the game.
All-Star guard Ja Morant has been ruled out due to a knee injury (he got injured in Game 3 and did not return).
The Warriors currently lead the series 2-1 after crushing the Grizzlies by a score of 142-112 on Saturday night.
The game was the first one that was not close in the series, because the first two games in Memphis had been decided by five points or less.
The Grizzlies will need to win Game 4, or they will fall into the dreaded 3-1 hole, which means that even if they win Game 5 at home, they will have to play an elimination game at Chase Center in Game 6.
In the 25 games that they played without Morant, they went an impressive 20-5 in the regular season.
