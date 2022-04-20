Skip to main content

BREAKING: Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status In Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game

Ja Morant has returned to Tuesday's Game 2 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ja Morant exited Tuesday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter with a leg injury, but he has now returned to the game.  

Morant and the Grizzlies lost the first game of the series on Saturday afternoon, but are on track to tie up the series on Tuesday.  

The following two games will be played at Target Center in Minnesota. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17846656_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status In Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_18027005_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Ja Morant's Injury Status In Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_18106967_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Jimmy Butler During Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17988037_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Celtics Game 2 Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18106799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: P.J. Tucker's Updated Status In Heat-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17868079_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons Injury Status For Nets-Celtics Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18107049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: P.J. Tucker's Injury Status In Hawks-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16994189_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves For Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18027073_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Grizzlies For Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago