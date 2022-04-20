BREAKING: Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status In Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game

Ja Morant has returned to Tuesday's Game 2 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ja Morant exited Tuesday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter with a leg injury, but he has now returned to the game.

Morant and the Grizzlies lost the first game of the series on Saturday afternoon, but are on track to tie up the series on Tuesday.

The following two games will be played at Target Center in Minnesota.

