Skip to main content

Is Ja Morant Playing In Game 4?

Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Game 4 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies are back in San Francisco, California, to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night.  

For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Ja Morant is listed as doubtful due to a knee injury.

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The latest update came in at 1:30 Eastern Time, and being doubtful means that a player is unlikely to play. 

The Grizzlies did well without Morant in the regular season, but the NBA Playoffs are an entirely different thing. 

They played 25 games without him, and went an impressive 20-5, while also averaging more points per game. 

The stats are intriguing, because he is their best player and their floor general. 

However, the Warriors will likely be able to defend the Grizzlies so much better without having to worry about Morant. 

The Warriors have aa 2-1 lead in the series, so the Grizzlies can either tie it up at 2-2, or the Warriors can head back to Memphis for Game 5 with a commanding 3-1 lead. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_18198658_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Is Ja Morant Playing In Game 4?

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18198780_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Latest Injury Report Against The Warriors For Game 4

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17358078_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Current Injury Report Against The Grizzlies For Game 4

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_18042161_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic To Be Named NBA's MVP For 2021-22 Season

By Brett Siegel50 minutes ago
USATSI_17812880_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Donovan Mitchell’s Interest In Knicks Casts Doubt On Future In Utah

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18226418_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Grizzlies at Warriors Game 4 on Monday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18223882_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Celtics at Bucks Game 4 on Monday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18117807_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Said After Game 4

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18041070_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About The Ja Morant Play

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago