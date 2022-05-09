Is Ja Morant Playing In Game 4?

Ja Morant is listed as doubtful for Game 4 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies are back in San Francisco, California, to take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Ja Morant is listed as doubtful due to a knee injury.

NBA's official injury report

The latest update came in at 1:30 Eastern Time, and being doubtful means that a player is unlikely to play.

The Grizzlies did well without Morant in the regular season, but the NBA Playoffs are an entirely different thing.

They played 25 games without him, and went an impressive 20-5, while also averaging more points per game.

The stats are intriguing, because he is their best player and their floor general.

However, the Warriors will likely be able to defend the Grizzlies so much better without having to worry about Morant.

The Warriors have aa 2-1 lead in the series, so the Grizzlies can either tie it up at 2-2, or the Warriors can head back to Memphis for Game 5 with a commanding 3-1 lead.

Related stories on NBA basketball