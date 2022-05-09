The Latest Status Of Ja Morant For Game 4
The Memphis Grizzlies will be in San Francisco once again to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Monday night.
For the game, they will likely be without their All-Star point guard Ja Morant (he got injured at the end of Game 3 and did not return).
The latest injury report, which came out at 6:30 Eastern Time, still has him listed as doubtful due to a knee injury for Game 4.
Game 4 is a big one for the Grizzlies, because a win would tie up the series at 2-2 and give them all of the momentum heading back to Memphis for Game 5 later in the week.
Meanwhile, a loss sends them into a 3-1 hole, that will be nearly impossible to get out of considering Game 6 will be back at Chase Center.
The Grizzlies had a very impressive 20-5 record without Morant in the 25 regular season games that he missed.
However, facing off with a Warriors team that has won three NBA Championships in the last seven seasons, is a much taller task than any regular season game.
