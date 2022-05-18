Skip to main content

James Wiseman's Status For Game 1

James Wiseman remains ruled out for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night in San Francisco at the Chase Center, and for the game they will remain without 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman.  

The former Memphis star had been ruled out for the entire season back on March 25 due to a knee injury. 

Therefore, it's impressive that the Warriors have been able to make it this far without a player who is supposed to be a big part of their team.

The franchise is back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they lost in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors. 

Prior to that two-year drought, they had made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, and they also won three NBA titles during that time span. 

This is their sixth time in the Western Conference Finals in eight seasons, which is better than any team in the league. 

