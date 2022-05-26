James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 5 Against Mavericks

James Wiseman remains ruled out for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Maviecks and Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. The series is 3-1 in favor of the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco, and for the game they will remain without their star center James Wiseman.

NBA's official injury report

The 2022 second overall pick was ruled out for the season back in March due to a knee injury.

He did not play in a game for the Warriors this season, so the the year that they have had is even more impressive considering they have been without a huge part of their team.

The Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they can advance to the NBA Finals with a win on Thursday night.

This would be the sixth time in eight years that the franchise has made the Finals, which no other team has during that time span.

In addition to making the NBA Finals for five straight seasons (2015-19), they also won three NBA Championships during that time span.

Related stories on NBA basketball