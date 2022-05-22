Skip to main content

BREAKING: Jayson Tatum's Injury Status

Jayson Tatum left Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics with an injury.

UPDATE: Tatum has returned to the game. 

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat on Saturday evening in Massachusetts, and during the fourth quarter All-Star forward Jayson Tatum left with an injury. 

The two teams are tied up 1-1 after the Heat won the first game of the series, and then the Celtics then responded with a blowout in Game 2. 

Both of the first two games of the series were played in Florida, while Games and 3 and 4 are in Boston. 

The Heat are the first seed in the east, while the Celtics are the second seed, so the Heat have the home-court advantage. 

If there is a Game 7 in the series, it will be played in Florida. 

The Celtics and Heat both faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals in the bubble in Orlando, and the Heat won that series to advance to the NBA Finals. 

However, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA Championship. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18323390_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Injury Status In Game 3

By Ben Stinar31 seconds ago
USATSI_18305106_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Injury Status In Game 3

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_18324472_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Injury Status In Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16833866_168388303_lowres
News

Lamar Jackson Reveals Who He Thinks Will Win The Eastern Conference Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17910804_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Surprising Injury Report For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18232857_168388303_lowres-2
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status In Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18316601_168388303_lowres
Injuries

All-Star On Injury Report For Warriors-Mavs Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18290907_168388303_lowres
Injuries

HEAT-CELTICS FINAL INJURY REPORTS

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18306334_168388303_lowres
News

Heat And Celtics Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago