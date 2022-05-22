Jayson Tatum's Injury Status In Game 3

Jayson Tatum left Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics with an injury.

UPDATE: Tatum has returned to the game.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat on Saturday evening in Massachusetts, and during the fourth quarter All-Star forward Jayson Tatum left with an injury.

The two teams are tied up 1-1 after the Heat won the first game of the series, and then the Celtics then responded with a blowout in Game 2.

Both of the first two games of the series were played in Florida, while Games and 3 and 4 are in Boston.

The Heat are the first seed in the east, while the Celtics are the second seed, so the Heat have the home-court advantage.

If there is a Game 7 in the series, it will be played in Florida.

The Celtics and Heat both faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals in the bubble in Orlando, and the Heat won that series to advance to the NBA Finals.

However, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA Championship.

