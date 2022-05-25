Are Jimmy Butler And Jayson Tatum Playing In Game 5?
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night in Florida, and for the game the two best players are not on the injury reports.
Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler had been on the injury report leading up to Game 4, but both played in the contest and neither are on the injury report for Wednesday’s Game 5 contest.
The Celtics won Game 4 by a score of 102-82 to tie up the series at 2-2 heading into Game 5.
The Heat had the 2-1 lead, so they could have taken a 3-1 lead, which is why the win was so important for the Celtics.
Now, the series turns into a best of three, and the winner of Game 5 can win the series in Boston in Game 6.
The winner of the series will head to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Dallas Mavericks or Golden State Warriors.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.