Are Jimmy Butler And Jayson Tatum Playing In Game 5?

Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum are not on the injury report for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are tied up at 2-2 in the series.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night in Florida, and for the game the two best players are not on the injury reports.  

Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler had been on the injury report leading up to Game 4, but both played in the contest and neither are on the injury report for Wednesday’s Game 5 contest.

The Celtics won Game 4 by a score of 102-82 to tie up the series at 2-2 heading into Game 5.   

The Heat had the 2-1 lead, so they could have taken a 3-1 lead, which is why the win was so important for the Celtics.

Now, the series turns into a best of three, and the winner of Game 5 can win the series in Boston in Game 6. 

The winner of the series will head to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Dallas Mavericks or Golden State Warriors.

