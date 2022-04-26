BREAKING: Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Game 5

Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Game 5 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in Florida.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday evening in Florida, and for the game they will be without their best player.

Star guard Jimmy Butler was a late addition to the injury report as he has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury.

The Heat abruptly added him to the injury report (as ruled out) on Tuesday, and he had not been previously listed as questionable or doubtful.

The Heat have a 3-1 lead in the series after they picked up a blowout win in Game 4 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Hawks had trailed 2-0, but then got the series to 2-1 with a win at home in Game 3.

However, the entire series has seemed to come easy for the Heat who have won all three games by double-digits (minus the one-point loss in Game 3).

The Hawks will have a golden opportunity to save their season in Game 5 and force a Game 6 at home, because the Heat will also be without All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry.

Lowry and Butler are undoubtably the two of the team's three best players.

Therefore, the game is there for the taking for the Hawks.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

More on the Atlanta Hawks can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.