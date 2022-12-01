Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Celtics Game

Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

On Friday night, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for the second consecutive game in Massachusetts.

The two teams played on Wednesday night, and the Celtics won 134-121.

Jimmy Butler, who has missed the last seven games, is listed as questionable for Friday's game.

Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler (knee) listed questionable for Friday."

The six-time NBA All-Star is their best player and is averaging 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest in 13 games.

He is also one of the best defenders in the league and is averaging 1.8 steals per contest.

With the loss on Wednesday, the Heat are now 10-12 in their first 22 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 2-7 in the nine games they have played on the road.

As for the Celtics, they are the best team in the NBA and the first seed in the east.

Through their first 22 games, the Celtics are 18-4.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and 14-1 in their last 15 games.

At home, they have been unbelievable, with an 11-1 record in the 12 games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

The two teams have played each other in the Eastern Conference Finals twice in the last three seasons.

In 2020, the Heat won, while this past season, the Celtics won in a Game 7 on the road.