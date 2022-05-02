Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Game 1 On Monday

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Game 1 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat on Monday evening. However, the star guard said that he will play in the contest.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Monday evening, and for the game they have listed star guard Jimmy Butler as questionable due to a knee injury.

NBA's official injury report

However, he says that he will play in the game, which is huge for the Heat.

The Heat got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs last season by the Milwaukee Bucks, but this year they rebounded nicely to finish the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

In 2020, the Heat had a magical run in Butler's first season with the Heat, and they went all the way to the NBA Finals but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the three seasons that Butler has been with the organization, they have made the playoffs in all three years.

In the first-round of the playoffs the Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks in five games, and had several blowouts.

The winner of the series will face off with the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics series.

The Bucks won Game 1 on the road in Boston on Sunday afternoon, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series.

