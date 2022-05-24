Jimmy Butler's Status For Game 5

Jimmy Butler is not on the injury report for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night in Florida, and for the game they have announced their injury report (per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald).

Chiang's tweet: "The Heat is listing Herro (left groin strain), Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain), Max Strus (right hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (left knee irritation) and Gabe Vincent (left hamstring strain) as questionable for Game 5. Jimmy Butler is not on the injury report."

All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler got injured in Game 3, and he only played in the first half.

However, he returned for Game 4 and is not on the injury report in Game 5.

The Heat won Game 3 in Boston, while the Celtics took Game 4 in a 20-point blowout.

Therefore, the series is tied up at 2-2.

Game 5 is in Florida, Game 6 will be in Boston and if there is a Game 7 it would be in Florida.

