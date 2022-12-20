FINAL UPDATE: Jimmy Butler's Updated Status For Bulls-Heat Game

Jimmy Butler has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Florida on Tuesday night.

However, they could be without their best player for the contest.

Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler was listed as probable but has now been downgraded to questionable.

Heat: "#CHIvsMIA UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (gastrointestinal illness) is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Bulls."

Butler is coming off an excellent game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

The former 30th-overall pick had 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block, leading the Heat to a 111-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Coming into the matchup with the Bulls, the Heat are on a four-game winning streak and 6-4 in their last ten games.

They are tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-15 record in 31 games.

At home, the Heat are 9-6 in 15 games, so they have been solid on their home floor.

Butler is in his fourth season with the franchise and has led them to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

As for the Bulls, they are the 11th seed in the east with an 11-18 record in 29 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, and they are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017, but this season they appear to have taken a massive step backward.