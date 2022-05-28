Skip to main content

Jimmy Butler's Final Status For Game 6

Jimmy Butler will play and start in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Friday night. The Celtics have a 3-2 lead in the series over the Heat.

The Miami Heat are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.  

For the game, the Heat will have their best player Jimmy Butler available as he is not on the injury report for the game, and will be in the starting lineup.  

Butler is in his third season with the Heat, and they have been to the playoffs in all three years.  

In 2020, they beat the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Currently, the Celtics have a 3-2 lead over the Heat, so they can advance to the NBA Finals with a win. 

As for the Heat, they can force a Game 7 if they win the game on Friday night. 

The ultimate winner of the series will play the Golden State Warriros in the NBA Finals for a chance to win the title. 

The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference fInals.

