Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Game 7

Khris Middleton is listed as out for Game 7 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be in Boston on Sunday afternoon to take on the Celtics for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series, and they will likely remain without one of their best players.

On the initial injury report for the game, former All-Star shooting guard Khris Middleton remains ruled out due to the knee injury that has kept him out of the entire series.

Middleton got injured in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, and he has not returned since then.

The Bucks were able to win that series in just five games, and they are on the verge of going to the Eastern Conference Finals if they beat the Celtics in Game 7.

Therefore, they have played well without their second best offensive player, but they will need him at some point.

The winner of the series will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals where the Miami Heat are waiting to host the first two games of the series.

The Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.

