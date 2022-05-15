Skip to main content

Khris Middleton's Current Injury Status For Game 7

Khris Middleton remains ruled out for Game 7 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.

The Milwaukee Bucks are facing off with the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.  

For the game, they will remain without their second best offensive player Khris Middleton, who has been out due to a knee injury and has yet to play in the series. 

As of 1:30 Eastern Time, he is still ruled out for the game. 

NBA’s official injury report 

The Bucks lost Middleton in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, but they were still able to win the series in just five games.  

Even without the former All-Star in this series, they are just one game away from making the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season. 

Whoever wins the series will face off with the Miami Heat, because the Heat have just been waiting after they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round. 

The Bucks are the third seed in the east, while the Celtics are the second seed. 

The Heat are the first seed, so they will have a home-court advantage over whoever wins the series. 

