Warriors Superstar Is On Injury Report For Game 2

Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday evening.

The Golden State Warriors will be back in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening, and for the game one of their best players is on the injury report.

Five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson is listed as probable due to a knee injury, so while he is on the injury report he will likely play because he is probable.

Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, but returned to the lineup for the Warriors in January.

Ironically, in the two seasons they did not have Thompson, they missed the postseason both times.

In the five seasons prior, they had made the NBA Finals all five years, and won three NBA titles in that span.

On Sunday, the Warriors beat the Grizzlies by a score of 117-116 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Thompson hit the game-winning shot with less than 40 seconds left.

If the Warriors can win Game 2, they will get to go back to Golden State for Games 3 and 4 with a 2-0 series lead.

They beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round of the playoffs in just five games.

As for the Grizzlies, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games.

