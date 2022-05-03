Skip to main content

What? Warriors Superstar Is On Injury Report For Game 2

Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday evening.

The Golden State Warriors will be back in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening, and for the game one of their best players is on the injury report. 

Five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson is listed as probable due to a knee injury, so while he is on the injury report he will likely play because he is probable. 

Thompson had missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries, but returned to the lineup for the Warriors in January. 

Ironically, in the two seasons they did not have Thompson, they missed the postseason both times.  

In the five seasons prior, they had made the NBA Finals all five years, and won three NBA titles in that span. 

On Sunday, the Warriors beat the Grizzlies by a score of 117-116 to take a 1-0 series lead. 

Thompson hit the game-winning shot with less than 40 seconds left. 

If the Warriors can win Game 2, they will get to go back to Golden State for Games 3 and 4 with a 2-0 series lead. 

They beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round of the playoffs in just five games. 

As for the Grizzlies, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.

USATSI_17898190_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Superstar Is On Injury Report For Game 2

By Ben Stinar29 seconds ago
USATSI_16287440_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 1

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_18178110_168388303_lowres
Injuries

STAR PLAYER On Injury Report For Warriors-Grizzlies Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17850952_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Offseason Trade Possibilities For Utah Jazz Involving All-Star Rudy Gobert

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Devin Booker's Injury Status For Game 1 On Monday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17977979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said About His Ejection

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18134248_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Latest Injury Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18041740_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18150493_168388303_lowres
News

Raptors Head Coach Nick Nurse Gives Update On His Coaching Future

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago