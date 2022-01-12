Skip to main content
Knicks Injury Report For Game With Mavs

The New York Knicks are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in New York City on Wednesday night.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in New York City on Wednesday evening at Madison Square Garden, and for the game they have several players on their injury report. 

Update: Kemba Walker has been ruled out, while Taj Gibson and Nerlens Noel will be available (see tweets embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA). 

The injury report for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Fred Katz of The Athletic. 

Nerlens Noel, Kemba Walker and Taj Gibson are all questionable , while Ryan Arcidiacono has been ruled out. 

The Knicks come into the game with a 20-21 record in 41 games, which has been somewhat disappointing considering they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference last season with a 41-31 record. 

As for the Mavs, they are 22-18 in 40 games on the season, and currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

