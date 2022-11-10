Kristaps Porzingis' Injury Status For Mavs-Wizards Game

On Thursday evening, the Washington Wizards are hosting the Dallas Mavericks, but for the game, they could be without one of their best players.

2018 All-Star Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable due to a groin injury.

Underdog NBA: "Kristaps Porzingis (groin) now listed questionable Thursday."

Porzingis is currently averaging 19.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest on 47.7% shooting from the field.

In addition, the team will already be without three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal for the third straight game, which makes the status of Porzingis more critical for the game.

Porzingis was traded from the Mavs to the Wizards last season after spending part of three seasons playing for the franchise.

At one point, he was seen as a future superstar, but injuries have slowed down his career.

That being said, he is still a good player and only 27 years old, so he could turn out to be a huge pickup for the Wizards.

The big three of Beal, Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have the potential to be a playoff team.

Entering the night, the Wizards have a 5-6 record in their first 11 games and are coming off a 108-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Monday night.

As for the Mavs, they come into the game with a 6-4 record in ten games but are coming off a tough loss to the Orlando Magic in Florida on Wednesday night.

Luka Doncic has been phenomenal, averaging 34.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.