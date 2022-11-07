Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Hornets Game

The Washington Wizards are in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, and for the game one of their best players will be available.

Kyle Kuzma will play and be in the starting lineup for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wizards will start Morris, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis on Monday."

The former Utah star is averaging 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest to start the season.

He is in his second season with the Wizards after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2021.

While he struggled to shoot the ball (5/14 from the field), he had 11 rebounds in their most recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

With the Wizards, he has turned himself into a terrific rebounder.

Last season, he averaged a career-high 8.3 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards enter the night with a 4-6 record in their first ten games, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

They have a solid roster, but a lot would have to go right for them to make the NBA Playoffs.

Bradley Beal leads the team averaging 21.7 points and 5.6 assists per contest (he's been ruled out for Monday's game).

As for the Hornets, they come into the game with a 3-7 record in their first ten games.

They had started the season a modest 3-3 but are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

The Wizards are 2-3 on the road, while the Hornets are 1-3 at home.