Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Celtics

Kyle Lowry is available for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in Florida on Wednesday night.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night in Florida, and for the game the Heat will have their star point guard Kyle Lowry available. 

Heat's tweet: "#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 5 vs the Celtics. Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play."

The six-time NBA All-Star is also officially in the starting lineup for the contest on Wednesday night. 

The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Celtics blew out the Heat in Game 4 earlier in the week (102-82 was the final score). 

The winner of Game 5 will have a 3-2 lead, and close out the series in Boston in Game 6. 

The overall winner of the series will advance to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Dallas Mavericks or Golden State Warriors. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17944636_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_18305553_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Heat

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_18291434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports And Starters For Celtics And Heat In Game 5

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_18305596_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Current Game 5 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18345979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 4

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17267908_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost Game 4

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18338610_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Are Jimmy Butler And Jayson Tatum Playing In Game 5?

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18346241_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Luka Doncic Believes Mavericks Still Have A Chance Against Warriors

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_17506258_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics All-Star Says Joel Embiid Deserved To Be On All-NBA First Team

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago