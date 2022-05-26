Kyle Lowry's Final Injury Status For Game 5 Against Celtics

Kyle Lowry is available for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in Florida on Wednesday night.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night in Florida, and for the game the Heat will have their star point guard Kyle Lowry available.

Heat's tweet: "#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 5 vs the Celtics. Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play."

The six-time NBA All-Star is also officially in the starting lineup for the contest on Wednesday night.

The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Celtics blew out the Heat in Game 4 earlier in the week (102-82 was the final score).

The winner of Game 5 will have a 3-2 lead, and close out the series in Boston in Game 6.

The overall winner of the series will advance to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Dallas Mavericks or Golden State Warriors.

Related stories on NBA basketball