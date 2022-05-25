Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 5 Against Celtics

Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Wednesday night in Florida.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday evening, but for the game they could be without their point guard. 

Six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury for the night.  

Lowry injured his hamstring in the third game of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, and it has bothered him for the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs.  

He missed the remainder of the first-round, and then he missed several games in the second-round against the Philadelphia 76ers.   

Against the Celtics, he has also missed multiple games. 

Lowry is in his first season in Miami after spending a large part of the decade with the Toronto Raptors.  

He won an NBA Title there, and become a legitimate star in the NBA.  

The Heat and Celtics are tied up at 2-2 heading into the night, so whoever wins will heave the 3-2 lead in the series going into Game 6 in Boston. 

