Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Wizards Game

Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Washington, D.C., to take on the Washington Wizards.

For the game, they will have their All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving available, as he is not on the injury report (he missed Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to an adductor injury).

Irving has played in 19 games this season and is averaging 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest.

The Nets got off to a slow start to the season, but have been playing much better as of late.

They are 16-12 in 28 games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Nets are 8-2, and they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After starting out an abysmal 1-5, they have gone 15-7 over the last 22 games.

In Irving's last game, he put up 33 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in a 120-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks at home on Friday night.

However, the Nets have struggled on the road going 6-7 in 13 games away from Barclays Center.

They have one of the best rosters in the league, so anything is possible for them this season.

As for the Wizards, they have gone cold.

Over the last ten games, they are 1-9 (and in the middle of a six-game losing streak).

The Wizards are 11-16 in 27 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.