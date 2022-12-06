LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game

LeBron James is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report listed as probable (ankle).

However, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reported on December 4. that James said he would play in Tuesday’s game.

Goon tweeted on Dec. 4: "LeBron said he tweaked his ankle again in the tie-up with Kuz in the fourth quarter, but says “I’ll be ready Tuesday.” Obviously, Tuesday the Lakers play in Cleveland, which is a game LeBron never wants to miss."

James comes into the night averaging 26.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 16 games.

The Lakers have also been playing much better after a slow start to the season.

They are 10-12 in their first 22 games but in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 8-2 in their last ten games.

Currently, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference but only 5.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

James has played for the Cavs twice over his career, and in 2016 he led them to the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.

The Cavs come into the night with a 15-9 record in their first 24 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are a very impressive 10-1 in 11 games at home and 7-3 in their last ten games.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since James left in 2018.