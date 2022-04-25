Is Luka Playing In Game 5 Against Jazz?

Luka Doncic is not on the injury report for Game 5 between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

The Utah Jazz are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday evening for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

The two teams last played on Saturday when the Jazz tied up the series at 2-2 on their home floor.

Luka Doncic, who had missed the first three games of the series with a calf injury returned to the lineup and scored 30 points and grabbed ten rebounds.

For Game 5, the All-Star forward is not on the injury report, which means he will once again be back in the starting lineup.

NBA's official injury report

Both teams have had big letdowns in the playoffs for several consecutive years, so something will have to give between the two teams.

The Mavs have lost in the first-round of the playoffs in back-to-back season at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Jazz had the best record in the entire NBA last season, and lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Clippers.

The pairing of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has yet to make a Western Conference Finals, so the clock is ticking on the All-Star duo to make some noise in the playoffs.

Doncic is not the only star in the playoffs who had missed time, because All-Stars Devin Booker (Suns) and Khris Middleton (Bucks) have both missed the last two games for their respective teams.

