Luka Doncic's Status For Game 4 On Tuesday Against Warriors

Luka Doncic is not on the injury report for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night. The Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the series, so they can advance to the NBA Finals with a win.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night. 

For the game, the Dallas Mavericks will have their best player All-Star Luka Doncic available. 

Doncic is not on the injury report for Game 4.

NBA's official injury report 

The forward missed two games in the first-round against the Utah Jazz, but has not missed any other games during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

In Game 1 against the Warriors, he had been seen grabbing his shoulder, but explained how he was fine after the game. 

The former third overall pick had also reportedly been sick heading into Game 2, but he also did not miss that game. 

The Mavs currently trail the Warriors 3-0 in the series, so a loss for the Mavs would end their season and a win for the Warriors would advance them to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years. 

Prior to missing the playoffs for two seasons in a row, they had been to five straight NBA Finals.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here. 

