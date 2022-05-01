BREAKING: Marcus Smart's Injury Status In Game 1
The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts, and during the game Marcus Smart exited with a shoulder injury.
The Defensive Player of The Year is expected to return to the game, according to the Celtics.
Smart is part of the heart and soul of the team as the leading defender, and veteran leader.
He has been with the Celtics through many ups and downs, and is one of their most important players behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs, which was a huge surprise considering the Nets have superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
Smart has been to several Eastern Conference Finals, but has yet to make a true run for an NBA Title.
Many people believe that this could be the year that Smart, Tatum and Brown break through for an NBA Title, or at the very worst their first appearance in the Finals.
The Eastern Conference is wide open.
